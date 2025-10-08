Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspects plead not guilty in northeast Bakersfield murder

Both suspects held without bail with preliminary hearings scheduled for October 15 and 16
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two men accused in a deadly shooting that left an 18-year-old dead in northeast Bakersfield over the weekend have pleaded not guilty.

Jaden Ambriz, 20, and Justin Flores Hernandez, 24, were arrested Sunday in connection to the shooting on Meadow Vista Court that killed Evan Aleman.

Both are being held without bail and facing multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder, attempted robbery, and participation in a street gang.

Ambriz and Flores Hernandez are set to be in court again for preliminary hearings on October 15 and 16.

