Tax day is less than a month away; some families may qualify for a tax credit

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA program, offers eligible Kern County residents the Young Child Tax Credit.



If you have a child under the age of six, you could be eligible to receive more than a thousand dollars in tax credit.

The Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC) program helps low income families in California.

The IRS deadline is on April 15, 2025; but VITA offers their services year-round.

Call 2-1-1 to make an appointment.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“There’s so many people not filing because they feel like they didn’t make enough. They don’t feel comfortable because… they don’t have income. But in this case, it’s good because if they have a child under six then they most definitely would qualify,” said Jacquelyn Guerra, the program administrator with VITA or the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

She says one resource they offer to the community can help many low-income households.

“The Young Child Tax Credit is a credit designed by the state of California to assist individuals… who have households with kids under six,” said Guerra.

The Young Child Tax Credit provides up to $1,154 per eligible tax return for the 2024 tax year.

So how do you know if you qualify?

This credit applies to California families with an earned income of $31,950 dollars or less.

Qualifying children must be under the age of six-years-old and qualify for CalEITC, which is the California Earned Income Tax Credit.

“The child does have to have a social. The parent doesn’t. They can have an I-10 or a social,” said Guerra.

To start the process, Guerra suggests making an appointment at one of the VITA locations.

“Once the appointment is made, you come in with your documents and in this case would be any income documents, your ID, and Social Security cards or I-10 numbers for all individuals on the tax return,” said Guerra.

She suggests that Kern County residents who are unsure if they qualify or have any questions reach out.

“I just love to see people get the credit because I think it’s a good dollar amount, $1,154 is pretty good for not expecting anything,” said Guerra. “So I just wanted to bring awareness to it.”

The IRS deadline is on April 15, 2025; but VITA offers their services year-round.

Call 2-1-1 to make an appointment.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

