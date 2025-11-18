Teacher sues Bakersfield after child sex crime charges dropped due to lack of evidence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — PBVUSD teacher Kimberly Gardiner Tull is suing the city of Bakersfield for wrongfully accusing her of child sex crimes in April, after her case was dropped due to lack of evidence.

According to her claim, Tull is seeking more than $20,000 for damages and losses.

In her lawsuit, Tull says she experienced severe emotional trauma, including PTSD and significant damage to her personal and professional life.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

