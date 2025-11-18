Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teacher sues Bakersfield after child sex crime charges dropped due to lack of evidence

Kimberly Gardiner Tull seeks more than $20,000 in damages after experiencing PTSD and professional harm from wrongful accusations
PBVUSD Teacher sues City of Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — PBVUSD teacher Kimberly Gardiner Tull is suing the city of Bakersfield for wrongfully accusing her of child sex crimes in April, after her case was dropped due to lack of evidence.

According to her claim, Tull is seeking more than $20,000 for damages and losses.

In her lawsuit, Tull says she experienced severe emotional trauma, including PTSD and significant damage to her personal and professional life.

