Teacher's aide at Chipman Jr. High pleads not guilty to multiple child sex crimes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Adolfo Antonio Escudero Mendoza, a teacher's aide at Chipman Jr. High School, made his first appearance in Kern County Superior Court, where he was charged with felony forcible rape, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, sending harmful matter with the intent to seduce a minor, and possession of child pornography.

The 27-year-old Mendoza pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being represented by the Kern County Public Defender's office.

A probable cause declaration obtained by 23abc states that a 14-year-old student told police Mendoza had paid him $200 in exchange for sending a nude photo and videos of himself. The report also states that Mendoza admitted to showing the victim a video via FaceTime a video of himself engaged in sex acts with other adult men.

During the court proceedings, Kern County Deputy District Attorney Gina Pearl argued for no bail for Mendoza. Pearl cited the severity of the charges, claiming Mendoza was a flight risk and that Mendoza had allegedly groomed his victim.

Bail was set at $110,000.

Escudero Mendoza is deaf and was employed by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office. He was assigned to Chipman Jr. High School, where he worked for the school's Deaf and Hard of Hearing program. He also worked for the Kern High School District as a paid assistant coach for the Foothill High School Field and Track program.

Police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about this case can contact BPD Detective Gharig at (661) 326-3964.

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