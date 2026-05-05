Teen identified as victim in deadly southeast Bakersfield shooting on Saturday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 16-year-old has died after a shooting in southeast Bakersfield over the weekend that left two underage victims with gunshot wounds.

The Kern County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Alex Julian Calderon, who died at the hospital after being shot at the scene.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of East Pacheco Road, east of South Union Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2, for a shooting.

Deputies found 2 underage victims with gunshot wounds at the scene.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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