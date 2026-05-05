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Teen identified as victim in deadly southeast Bakersfield shooting on Saturday night

The Kern County Coroner's Office identified 16-year-old Alex Julian Calderon as one of two underage victims shot Saturday night.
Teenager killed in Bakersfield shooting
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Teenager killed in Bakersfield shooting
Teenager killed in Bakersfield shooting
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 16-year-old has died after a shooting in southeast Bakersfield over the weekend that left two underage victims with gunshot wounds.

The Kern County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Alex Julian Calderon, who died at the hospital after being shot at the scene.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of East Pacheco Road, east of South Union Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2, for a shooting.

Deputies found 2 underage victims with gunshot wounds at the scene.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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