Teenager in stable condition following Bakersfield Walmart parking lot shooting

Police responded to Gosford Road location around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday; no suspect information released
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A teenager is in stable condition at a hospital following a shooting Wednesday night in a Walmart parking lot on Gosford Road in southwest Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police responded to the scene at around 8:15 p.m. after receiving reports of the shooting.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

