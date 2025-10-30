Teenager in stable condition following Bakersfield Walmart parking lot shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A teenager is in stable condition at a hospital following a shooting Wednesday night in a Walmart parking lot on Gosford Road in southwest Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police responded to the scene at around 8:15 p.m. after receiving reports of the shooting.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

