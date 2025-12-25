Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Best of Kern's Kindness 2025: Kern County's most inspiring acts of kindness and community support

From veteran support centers to daily acts of kindness, these stories showcase the heart of Kern County's community spirit and the people making a difference one good deed at a time
Best of Kern's Kindness 2025
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — All year long, we've met people who lift others up, change lives, and remind us what community is all about.

We're looking back at the stories that inspired us the most - the moments that showcased generosity, resilience, and the heart of our neighbors. This is the best of Kern's Kindness, a celebration of the people who make Kern County a better place, one good deed at a time.

Some stories highlighted include a new resource center at Bakersfield College helping veterans get back to civilian life, a local tradition turning community generosity into something colorful and chaotic, one local woman spreading the spirit of kindness every day - one dance move at a time, and how the path of redemption starts with just a little bit of kindness.

These stories showcase the incredible spirit of giving and community support that defines Kern County. These moments remind us of the power of human connection and compassion.

"This special show was reported on-air by and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

