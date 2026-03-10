Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Mission at Kern County demolishes final building to make way for new 13,000-square-foot facility

Leaders gathered at the East 21st Street location to watch the demolition, which clears the way for a new facility with expanded services and housing.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Mission at Kern County took a major step forward Monday as leaders gathered to watch the final building at its East 21st Street facility be demolished, clearing the way for a new 13,000-square-foot building.

Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos, staff members and project leaders were on hand for the demolition. Baldovinos said the moment is not bittersweet, but a celebration of what is to come for the Mission.

"This home served its purpose. It served with a lot of different things that we did through the years, programming and such, but I do think that where this new property is going to be, it's a great spot," Baldovinos said.

Construction on the new facility is slated to begin in late spring or early summer and is expected to take anywhere from 9 to 12 months to complete.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

