Thieves Steal $15k worth of sunglasses from Macy's in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three suspects are accused of stealing approximately $32k worth of sunglasses, including $15k at a Macy's in Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department says the theft occurred on May 20th after those three suspects walked into Macy's and to the Sunglasses Hut inside the store. The Macy's is located at the Valley Plaza Mall off Ming Ave.

BPD says the three suspects stole 52 pairs of sunglasses and then ran after pepper spraying loss prevention staff. The three accused are 28-year-old Natalie Saucedo, 29-year-old Veronica Alvarez, and 29-year-old Richard Gann. Arrest warrants were obtained for crimes associated with organized retail theft.

BPD adds that the same three are accused of stealing another $17k in sunglasses in a separate incident on 5/17. During that investigation, detectives found a Smoke Shop off Beale Avenue where some of the stolen items were being sold.

Anyone with information on the thefts or the suspects' whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

