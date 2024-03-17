"This is a blessing--it's good for the community." Annual Black Family Wellness Expo returns for second year

Video shows scenes from the second annual Black Family Wellness Expo. The event offered health screenings for diabetes, high cholesterol, mammograms and resources for mental health.

This event was one of many that took place nationwide on March 16 as part of the international nonprofit The Links, Incorporated's National Day of Impact Service.

Attendees say the free health screenings are necessary for the community. One person shared, "There's a lot of people out here lost, and they need it."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Across the country, local chapters of The Links, Incorporatednonprofit brought communities together for the second annual Black Family Wellness Expo. Here in Bakersfield, hundreds of people gathered in Lowell Park for various health and wellness screenings that were all free of charge.

"It's awesome to see so many people out here," said Yvonne Mams.

Yvonne was one of the many who decided to come out for this event.

"You don't get too many free events in Bakersfield," she said. "And look at the love and the capacity—people are having a blast out here."

Community and healthcare partners offered various free screenings, including cholesterol, diabetes, hearing, mammograms and mental health resources.

"All in a loving and fun environment for all, said Janell Burton.

Event co-chair Janell Burton says offering free health screenings increases accessibility.

"There's a disparity in the Black community, period," Burton said. "We wanted to have screenings here and the opportunity to have them for free for all."

According to the CDC's Office of Health Equity, research shows "racial and ethnic minority groups, throughout the United States, experience higher rates of illness and death across a wide range of health conditions." In another study, the CDC found that Black patients aged 35-64 are 50% more likely to have high blood pressure compared to White patients.

"Thinking about health. We try to put it on everyone's mind," said Zadie Hurd.

Hurd is the president of The Links, Incorporated Bakersfield Chapter. She says the event is necessary to help promote wellness and awareness in the community.

"Hopefully, we reach a lot of people," she said.

"And make a difference in this community, Kern County," Burton replied.

Yvonne and her Mom Denise say events like this mean more than just a health check-up.

"This is a blessing and it's good for the community. There's a lot of people out here lost, and they need it," they said.

Members of the Links, Incorporated Bakersfield Chapter say their next event will be a Career Day on April 13. More information about the local organization is available on their website or Facebook page.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

