Thousand Flags display in Bakersfield honors veterans for 11th year

SOUTHWEST BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Over the weekend, the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club showcased an impressive display of a thousand flags at River Walk Park, leading up to Memorial Day.



For 11 years, the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club has proudly presented its Thousand Flags display in honor of Memorial Day.

This event goes far beyond simply paying tribute; it ensures that the memories of the fallen continue to resonate through our community.

23ABC extends its gratitude to our veterans for their unwavering service.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Each year, the Park at River Walk is painted red, white, and blue with flags– symbolizing some of America's bravest.

It’s a day of honor, history, and remembrance.

For some, it’s a reminder to keep looking up.

“I got out of the military after serving nine years in October 2022. Moving back home, it was different. All my family members have moved out of the city… I essentially didn’t have a lot of people to talk to,” said Josh Gandarilla.

Upon returning home, Gandarilla shares that he felt out of place.

He said, “You could take off the uniform, but who are you after the fact?”

But later, Gandarilla found camaraderie at Bakersfield College– now serving as the President of the school’s Veterans Club.

“It kind of led me down the path of understanding who I was and what I can do for the veteran community,”

At Monday's Thousand Flags Memorial Day ceremony, the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club donated $5,000 to the Bakersfield College Veterans Club, among other organizations.

David Lari, the President of the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club said, “We originally started this as an event purely to celebrate Memorial Day and now we’ve evolved into a full fundraiser so that we can support and give more funds to the vets as well as increase our own endowment for our foundation.”

Lari shares that they hope to keep supporting veteran organizations with the community's help.

The closing ceremony of the event took place at 3 pm.

