Thousands of soon-to-be roadrunners run onto campus for CSUB’s Future ‘Runners Day

Incoming freshmen for CSUB run onto campus for future roadrunners day, as the soon-to-be students explore the resources CSUB has to offer.

The future runners day gives newly admitted students the opportunity to explore life as a roadrunner.

Future Runners Day took place on April 6, 2024 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Anayeli Gomez-Navarro, intern director of undergraduate advising, says CSUB has a lot to offer its students.

“Today is Future Runner Day, which is a day where we invite all of our students who have been admitted to the university to come out and explore CSUB,” said Gomez-Navarro.

CSUB hosts its second Future Runners Day, inviting admitted students on campus for a peek at what the school has to offer.

“I was actually a little nervous to begin with, but they’re very welcoming and they're really nice and I love that. Everything was just honestly really upbeat and really nice,” said Jasmine Hinojosa, an incoming psychology student.

Bringing an estimated 3,000 guests to campus, students say the event was a hit.

“It gives me a sense of what to expect and it introduces me to a lot of people,” said Kayla Reyes, an incoming biology student.

Gomez-Navarro says the event not only shows what college life might have in store for new students, but also what doors may open after graduating.

“A lot of our community partners… really look into hiring our students after graduation because a lot of our students do want to stay here and help out the community,” she said. “We have very dedicated faculty staff and administration that are looking out for your success.”

Isabela Trujillo, a soon-to-be psychology student says the event sparked excitement for her. She said, “Everything about it makes me really excited to come start a new chapter in my life.”

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

