Thousands raised for "resilient" Bakersfield firefighter

The Bakersfield Fire Department recently held a pancake breakfast to fundraise for one member of their crew going through a medical issue.

23ABC's Ava Kershner spoke to BFD about what David Cueto means to them- and finds out how much money was raised for the firefighter.

“We know you're not going to ask so that's why we're going to do this for you,” said Tim Ortiz, Public Information Officer for the Bakersfield Fire Department.

It’s family helping family.

Except- they aren't related.

The Bakersfield Fire Department recently held a pancake breakfast to fundraise for one member of their crew going through a medical issue.

David Cueto did not ask his fellow firefighters to step up, but they did anyway.

“David experienced a medical emergency, a medical situation on August 11th or August 17th- he fell at the fire station. We didn't know what was the cause of that and come to find out he had a tumor he had a brain tumor, that tumor has since been removed. Fingers crossed and a lot of prayers especially this time of year that everythings going to be okay but there's still a lot of information we don't know about that,” said Ortiz.

Despite the uncertainty, the firefighters still brought smiles and laughter to the fundraiser.

Whether it be flipping the pancakes, cooking the sausages, or pouring the batter.

All for their friend David, who they call:

“Funny”

“Awesome”

“Dedicated”

“Passionate”

“Fantastic”

“Resilient”

‘Kind”

“Strong”

The fundraiser made over $26,000.

With the community showing up strong- in trucks, cars, bikes, and even Kern County Fire engines.

David Cueto did not appear on camera because he wanted all the recognition to go back to the department doing this for him.

Ortiz says “That’s just the way he is, all of the support from our fire department has just left him so emotional, I don't think he could get through an interview.”



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

