Thousands without power following dust storm in Kern County

UPDATE - 6:16 p.m.: PG&E is estimating that over 15,500 customers are affected by 68 outages.

UPDATE - 6:12 p.m.: An outage was reported outside of Lamont, PG&E estimates just over 400 customers are affected. There is no timetable for power restoration on that outage. A smaller outage in Wasco which is affecting approximately 115 PG&E customers is slated to be fixed by 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

UPDATE - 5:56 p.m.: The outage in East Bakersfield that was estimated to affect over 600 PG&E customers near Highway 178 and Comanche Dr. has been downgraded to 1 customer.

UPDATE - 5:21 p.m.: According to the PG&E website, 10,675 thousand customers are without power across 53 different outages in Kern County.

According to the PG&E Outage Tracker, thousands of Kern County residents are without power in Bakersfield, Wasco, and other outlying rural areas throughout the county. PG&E estimates over 3,300 people in Bakersfield and over 1,700 residents of Wasco are without power.

According to the utility's tracker, the outage in Wasco was reported at 3:55 p.m. and is expected to be fixed by 11:15 p.m. on Monday. In Bakersfield, the outage was reported at 4:38 p.m. in downtown and 5:05 p.m. in further east along Highway 178 and the utility does not have an estimate for how long it will take to restore power.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

