Threatening phone call released in Cal State Bakersfield lockdown

University police traced threatening call to out-of-state IP address, investigation ongoing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State Bakersfield and Bakersfield College Southwest Campus were placed on lockdown February 2 after receiving a threatening phone call, according to university officials.

The call said: "Hello, can you hear me. In 20 minutes I'm going to come into the university with my AR-15 and I'm going to shoot everyone I see and blow myself up."

The university's police chief told 23ABC the IP address from the call was from out of state, though they declined to specify which state as the case remains under active investigation.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident as of Tuesday evening.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

