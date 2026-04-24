Three people were killed in a three-vehicle crash at Harris Road and Summer Springs Drive in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three people are dead following a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harris Road and Summer Springs Drive on Thursday.

Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to the crash at approximately 6:45 p.m. Investigators found a silver Toyota SUV, a silver Ford SUV, and a silver Honda sedan involved in the collision.

The investigation revealed all three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Harris Road. The Ford and Honda were at the intersection of Summer Springs Drive, which features stop signs in all four directions. Police said the Toyota rear-ended the Ford at a high rate of speed, causing an additional impact with the Honda.

The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota, an adult woman, was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. The occupants of the Ford, an adult man and an adult woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adult men in the Honda reported complaints of pain.

Police are still investigating the collision. It is unknown if the driver of the Toyota was impaired.

The 5600 block of Harris Road has two lanes of travel in each direction separated by double yellow lines, with a speed limit of 45 mph.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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