Thrive and Purpose Foundation hosts first pickleball tournament to raise money for area seniors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thrive and Purpose Foundation is hosting its first pickleball tournament to raise money for Bakersfield-area seniors who struggle to afford prescriptions and medical care.

The event is Saturday, Aug. 29, starting at 8 a.m. at GameDay Sports Academy, located at the old Costco off Buck Owens Boulevard in Bakersfield. The tournament is indoors.

The foundation was started by Dr. Rashim Sandhu, a local cardiologist, after he noticed patients who had been doing well were returning to follow-up appointments in declining health. The reason, he found, was that many were skipping their prescriptions because of the cost.

Terri Agcaoili, a board member with Thrive and Purpose Foundation, said the problem was more widespread than expected.

"I can't believe how many people will skip a month on their prescription. I can't believe how expensive prescriptions are," Agcaoili said.

She said the financial burden extends beyond medication.

"A pill that you might need every single day for 30 days, you're paying out of pocket with insurance covering everything, but out of pocket $100 a month, and you shouldn't have to not get to your appointments because of hardship getting to the appointment for gas or transportation. It shouldn't happen," Agcaoili said.

Before founding the nonprofit, Sandhu helped cover costs personally, through his California Cardiovascular Institute organization and by working with pharmaceutical representatives to provide samples to patients in need.

The foundation serves seniors defined as those 50 years old and older.

While the 20-team tournament has sold out, the event is open to the public. Two courts will be available for open community play, and a demo court will offer lessons for all ages and skill levels. No paddle or prior experience is required.

Food trucks will be on site, along with a blood drive hosted by Houch and Blood Bank, and first responders will also be present.

No registration is required for community play or lessons. Attendees are encouraged to bring family and friends.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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