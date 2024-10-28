Tips for CHiPs event raises money for CHP's Widows and Orphans trust fund

'Tips for CHiPs' fundraiser is October 30 at the Outback Steakhouse

Event has raised nearly $450,000 in its history

Tickets are $30

Actor Erik Estrada is scheduled to attend and help out

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The California Highway Patrol will trade in their gun belt for a serving tray on Wednesday, October 30th to raise money for the families of fallen officers.

The 15th annual 'Tips for CHiPs' fundraiser is held at the Outback Steakhouse in Bakersfield from 11 am until 2 pm and will feature CHP officers partnered up with restaurant employees to serve lunch and more.

The event has collected nearly $450,000 in sponsorship, ticket sales, and donations in the history of this charity.

All proceeds benefit the CHP's Widows and Orphans trust fund, which assists the families of fallen officers.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the door. Sit-down and takeaway service is available.

