To buy or DIY? Halloween spending expected to reach record $13.1 billion in 2025

Between candy, costumes, and decorations, the biggest trick of all could be your wallet.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Screaming or spending? Well, this Halloween brings both, with the National Retail Federation Consumer Survey expecting a record $13.1 billion spent this year.

“The expectation has begun because of tariffs that the prices will be anywhere from 5% to 20% higher. A part of it also depends on where you buy it and when these individuals get their inventory,” said Aaron Hegde, an economics professor at CSUB.

He says people can expect to pay more for some of the same stuff this year, whether that’s from tariffs or supply and demand.

“Between April and May, there was like 125% tariffs on imported goods from China,” said Hegde. “And then in May, there was a reprieve, and then they lowered it to supposedly 10%. But then, when you look at the average tariffs on all the imports from China, it’s about 57%.”

So what’s better for your wallet– buying a pre-made costume or making one yourself?

Hegde says, “It depends on the extent of the costume. It depends on the skill set of the individual. So if you had the skill set to be able to make costumes, then you probably usually making the costumes anyway, unless you don’t have the time. So it’s typically the individual that doesn’t have the skill set to make a costume, or maybe you wanna have a unique costume.”

Whether you choose to buy or DIY, it's recommended to shop sooner rather than later.

