Trailer containing materials for 'Thousand Flags' event stolen in Bakersfield

Throughout Memorial Day weekend, the River Walk Park is filled with a thousand flags, honoring fallen soldiers. But the vehicle containing the thousand flags has been stolen.

Denise Haynes, Thousand Flags Event Director: "... They stole an event and they stole something that's extremely near and dear to this community on Memorial Day."

Denise Haynes, director of the Thousand Flags event that honors fallen soldiers on Memorial Day weekend, says she's been involved since the beginning. For her, alongside the Kern County community, this project is close to their hearts.

Denise Haynes, Thousand Flags Event Director: "Even though I've done it for 10 years now, every Memorial Day weekend, I still get goosebumps. I still cry. It's still an extremely emotional event..."

But the unimaginable happened. The trailer that contains all of the event's materials was stolen.

Denise Haynes, Thousand Flags Event Director: "...all of the flags, all of the poles, all of the rebar, all of the banners, all of the lighting, everything having to do with that event was stolen when the trailer was stolen."

The trailer and its contents are estimated to be worth roughly 15 thousand dollars, but Haynes says it's more than the money.

Denise Haynes, Thousand Flags Event Director: "It's not the value of the contents monetarily, it's the value to the community. They stole things, yes, but they stole an event."

Haynes is asking the community for their help to keep their eyes open for the white Wells Cargo 1986 model trailer, as well as its contents. The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Foundation is offering a two thousand dollar reward for information that will help locate the trailer and flags. The trailer was parked at the lot on Belle Terrace, north of West High School.

Despite the setback, Haynes says the future of the Thousand Flags event is unwavering.

Denise Haynes, Thousand Flags Event Director: "We will hold Thousand Flags 2025. We will… if we get our original flags back, wonderful. If we don't, we will purchase more."

If you have any information on the stolen vehicle or its belongings, call KCSO at the number you see here on your screen.

