Trial date set for former Kern County sheriff's sergeant charged with rape

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The trial for former Kern County Sheriff's Sergeant Stephen Wells, who pleaded not guilty to forcible rape, burglary, and assault with intent to commit rape, is scheduled to begin Nov. 9, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

During a preliminary hearing earlier this month, a Kern County Sheriff's sergeant assigned to the Professional Standards Unit testified that the alleged victim told investigators she told Wells not to come to her home in March 2024.

The sergeant said the woman reported Wells later entered her home through a carport door and raped her.

During cross-examination, the defense emphasized that the woman had been drinking that day, said some details were "a little blurry," and never saw how Wells entered the home.

Wells' next preliminary court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30.

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