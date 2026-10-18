Tributes pour in for East Bakersfield High School athletic trainer Bobby Rocha after Friday incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tributes are pouring in across Bakersfield following the death of East Bakersfield High School athletic trainer Bobby Rocha, who was taken away by ambulance during Friday night's football game between East Bakersfield and Foothill high schools.

The incident happened with less than two minutes remaining before halftime, with Foothill leading 17-0. The game between the Trojans and the Blades came to an abrupt end after Rocha was transported by ambulance.

Players, coaches and cheerleaders from both teams then gathered at midfield for a prayer. The game did not continue, with officials declaring Foothill the winner.

The Foothill High School Trojans football team posted a tribute on its Instagram page after Friday night's incident.

"Our Trojan football family is heartbroken by the loss of East High's athletic trainer, Bobby Rocha...Our hearts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and the student-athletes whose lives he touched through his care and dedication," the post said in part.

IG: foothill_trojans_football

Several tributes to Rocha began appearing on social media Friday night and continued into Saturday.

Bakersfield College also held a moment of silence before its homecoming football game Saturday night.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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