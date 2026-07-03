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Trump accounts open for parent contributions starting Saturday, with a $5,000 annual limit

The Treasury Department's new IRA-style savings accounts allow anyone to contribute up to $5,000 annually, with a government bonus for children born between 2025 and 2028.
rump accounts are now open for contributions. Here's everything you need to know about the new IRA-style savings accounts from the Treasury Department.
Trump accounts open Saturday: What parents need to know
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Parents can now contribute to Trump accounts, the new IRA-style savings accounts launched by the Treasury Department.

Anyone can contribute to the accounts, but there is an annual limit of $5,000. Contributions are made using after-tax dollars.

The tax advantage comes in that dividends and realized capital gains are not taxed until those funds are withdrawn.

When the child turns 18, the accounts are automatically converted into an IRA.

For kids born between 2025 and 2028, the government will contribute an extra $1,000.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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