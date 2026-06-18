Tulare County reviewing DUI case against Former Kern County DA Ed Jagels

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Tulare County District Attorney's Office is reviewing evidence in the DUI case against former Kern County District Attorney Ed Jagels.

Bakersfield police arrested Jagels on June 1 after multiple calls reported a man slumped over in a car. Officers pulled him over near Stockdale Highway and Don Hart East.

According to police, Jagels’ blood alcohol content measured .153%, nearly double the legal limit of .08.

Because of a conflict of interest, the Kern County DA’s Office won’t prosecute and has handed the case to Tulare County. A spokesman said lab results are pending and could take weeks. So far, no charges have been filed.

According to a Bakersfield police report, Jagels was swerving on Stockdale Highway. When pulled over, the report says officers observed Jagels had bloodshot/watery eyes and his speech was slurred.

When asked to participate in field sobriety tests, Jagels reportedly responded, "Guess I gotta, I guess I'm a deuce"...a colloquial term for a DUI.

Jagels is set to appear in Kern County Superior Court on July 28th. When contacted by 23ABC, he declined to comment.

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