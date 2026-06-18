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Tulare County reviewing DUI case against Former Kern County DA Ed Jagels

Jagels arrested in Bakersfield after police say his blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit; lab results still pending as no charges filed yet.
Former Kern County DA Ed Jagels was arrested on suspicion of DUI after his BAC measured nearly double the legal limit. Tulare County is now reviewing the case.
Tulare County reviewing former DA Ed Jagels DUI case
Tulare County reviewing DUI case against Former Kern County DA Ed Jagels
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Tulare County District Attorney's Office is reviewing evidence in the DUI case against former Kern County District Attorney Ed Jagels.

Bakersfield police arrested Jagels on June 1 after multiple calls reported a man slumped over in a car. Officers pulled him over near Stockdale Highway and Don Hart East.

According to police, Jagels’ blood alcohol content measured .153%, nearly double the legal limit of .08.

Because of a conflict of interest, the Kern County DA’s Office won’t prosecute and has handed the case to Tulare County. A spokesman said lab results are pending and could take weeks. So far, no charges have been filed.

According to a Bakersfield police report, Jagels was swerving on Stockdale Highway. When pulled over, the report says officers observed Jagels had bloodshot/watery eyes and his speech was slurred.

When asked to participate in field sobriety tests, Jagels reportedly responded, "Guess I gotta, I guess I'm a deuce"...a colloquial term for a DUI.

Jagels is set to appear in Kern County Superior Court on July 28th. When contacted by 23ABC, he declined to comment.

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