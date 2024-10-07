Two arrested in connection to deadly Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in central Bakersfield.

The shooting happened Friday near Panama and 30th Streets.

Bakersfield Police say Christopher Tovar, 33 and Lacey Guerra, 40, have both been charged with two felony counts.

The charges for both are conspiring to commit a crime, and first degree murder.

Both Tovar and Guerra are scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

