Two charged with helping inmate escape from Kern County medical facility

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two people have been arrested for helping an inmate escape from custody in Kern County over the weekend.

Francisco Garcia, 32, escaped from Kern Medical on Saturday night and was recaptured Monday at a home in Lamont. The Kern County Sheriff's Office has now arrested two individuals in connection with the escape.

Jasmine Morales, 32, and Elektra Espinoza, 20, were charged with helping Garcia escape custody.

Garcia had been found guilty on multiple serious charges including conspiring to commit a crime, attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and being a criminal street gang member carrying a loaded firearm.

He now faces additional charges related to the escape as he awaits his sentencing on the original convictions.

