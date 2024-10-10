Two men arrested after allegedly trying to hire a Bakersfield 'hitman'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A murder for hire plot goes wrong for two men including one from Delano. KCSO says they tried to hire a Bakersfield 'hitman' but instead were reported to police.

Jordano Sanchez, 34, of Pixley and Belisario Sanchez, 69, of Delano have been arrested for solicitation of murder and conspiracy to commit a crime.

On October 2nd, the Delano Police Department with KCSO conducted an investigation regarding a murder for hire scheme.

Both men offered to pay a 'hitman' from Bakersfield, $23,000 to kill someone in Tulare.

The hitman told the victim of the plot and both reported it to Tulare Police.

During the operation, detectives found $20,000 in cash, two AK 47 style rifles, a .22 caliber rifle, two handguns and ammunition.

