Two people shot at Oildale gas station, suspect not found

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — Two people were shot by an unknown gunman at a convenience store in Oildale early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Barn Convenience Store and Gas Station on North Chester and Manor, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Both victims were driven to the hospital where they are being treated. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Investigators are processing the scene and reviewing security camera footage. No suspect information or suspect vehicle description has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

