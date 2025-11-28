Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Two people shot at Oildale gas station, suspect not found

Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating early morning shooting at Barn Convenience Store on North Chester and Manor
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Two Shot at Oildale Gas Station, Gunman Still at Large
Posted

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — Two people were shot by an unknown gunman at a convenience store in Oildale early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Barn Convenience Store and Gas Station on North Chester and Manor, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Both victims were driven to the hospital where they are being treated. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Investigators are processing the scene and reviewing security camera footage. No suspect information or suspect vehicle description has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

11/28/2025

Partly Cloudy

62° / 42°

4%

Saturday

11/29/2025

AM Fog/PM Sun

58° / 42°

7%

Sunday

11/30/2025

Mostly Sunny

57° / 42°

9%

Monday

12/01/2025

Mostly Sunny

60° / 42°

4%

Tuesday

12/02/2025

Mostly Sunny

59° / 42°

2%

Wednesday

12/03/2025

Partly Cloudy

57° / 41°

16%

Thursday

12/04/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 42°

3%

Friday

12/05/2025

Sunny

60° / 44°

1%