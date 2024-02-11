Unity through the Community: Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr

Video shows "the Celebration of a King and Day of Service" event, hosted by Stay Focused Ministries.

Held at Martin Luther King Jr, the event brought the community together, highlighting many of the resources throughout the county.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Stay Focused Ministries kicks off Black History Month with "the Celebration of a King and Day of Service," held at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.

Principal Cheryl Stamper said the community did just that, while celebrating love and diversity.

“As a community school in our district, we are working towards developing our school as a hub for the community where everyone feels welcome and wants to join and be part of really supporting our community,” said Stamper.

Jovon Dangerfield with Forge 103.9 coordinated the event.

He said, “Doctor King’s dream was about hope and love. And that’s what we’re here to do. And just be different and celebrate each other’s differences and honor each other here for Black History Month.”

Not only did the free event bring some fun to the schoolyard, but it also showcased many of the family resources the county offers, such as CapK, Transitional Youth Mobilizing for Change, She Power, and more.

“We love the idea of bringing as many vendors out as possible to spread that message and to be able to help people,” said Stampson. “Because we all need help sometimes.”

Maria Marroquin said the school is there to meet families where they are at.

“We’re here to support them. Anything that they need, the community will come out here or come together with our schools, our district and get involved to be able to happen and get a better life,” said Marroquin.

Between the various vendors, singing, and crafts, the celebration prioritizes unity throughout the community.

“I just hope everyone remembers the togetherness and how important it was for us to be together, and how important it was for us to continue to try to push the narrative on making sure that we push unity over everything else in a time that’s so divisive, that it just stays important,” said Dangerfield. “That we triumph together through hope, through love, through resources, and assistance.”

