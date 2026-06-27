US 250 Tour brings free patriotic festival to Bakersfield July 3 to mark America's 250th anniversary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A free patriotic festival is coming to Bakersfield on July 3 as part of the US 250 Tour, a nationwide celebration making stops in all 50 states in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

Tour Director Tony Griffith said the event is designed to be more than just a concert or a patriotic ceremony — it is built to bring families together, regardless of background.

"We want, rich or poor, black, white, purple, pink, we don't care. We want them to come and have a good time and learn about the country and just enjoy Bakersfield," Griffith said.

At the heart of the festival is Freedom Village, a pop-up colonial-era experience featuring interactive workshops with artisans and re-enactors, live demonstrations from blacksmiths and weavers, hands-on history booths with historical tools, costumes, and games, and photo opportunities with costumed Founders. A Market Square with local vendors and themed merchandise will also be on-site.

The kids' zone includes face painting, family craft zones, bounce houses, and games. On the Freedom Main Stage, attendees can expect a dance party, bubbles, beach balls, costumed mascots, stage speakers, local storytellers, and patriotic performances.

One of the more unique attractions is an interactive, life-size hologram of Benjamin Franklin that responds to questions from the crowd.

"You literally can ask him those questions," Griffith said. "People ask him the wildest questions — things that I did not know about Ben Franklin."

Griffith said Franklin's hologram is self-aware about its own nature.

"The only thing he knows about current affairs is, hey, I'm a hologram. And isn't it cool that I was a part of discovering electricity and now I'm literally all electricity," Griffith said.

Nashville musician Kaitlyn Croker is among the performers scheduled to appear. Griffith said a full production show with lights is planned for the final hour before fireworks.

Griffith said Bakersfield was selected as the California stop after he visited the city and met with Mayor Karen Goh.

"I had a conversation with Mayor Goh, and if anybody's ever been around her, she's the most patriotic Spitfire lady I've ever met," Griffith said.

The event is free to attend. Griffith said local sponsors and partners help make that possible.

"We get sponsors and partners here locally to get involved with us because we don't care where they come from," Griffith said.

Griffith said the broader mission of the tour is to encourage unity and inspire younger generations.

"I missed the time when we could all just get together and love on each other and have fun," Griffith said. "It's OK to have a conversation. It's OK to not agree on everything, but it's also OK to love each other and care for each other."

The US 250 Tour stop in Bakersfield is July 3 at the Park at Riverwalk, 11298 Stockdale Hwy., from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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