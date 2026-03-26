USC assistant Todd Lee emerges as top candidate for Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball head coach

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — University of Southern California assistant coach Todd Lee has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball head coach position, according to an ESPN article.

The program is continuing its search following the departure of former coach Rod Barnes and a scandal involving former assistant coach Kevin Mays.

The university has remained tight-lipped about specific names, only saying it is getting close to finalizing its next head coach.

CSUB officials have not confirmed any final decision but said they will announce their pick once it is official.

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