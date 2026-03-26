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USC assistant Todd Lee emerges as top candidate for Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball head coach

Cal State Bakersfield is closing in on its next head coach following the departure of Rod Barnes and a scandal involving former assistant Kevin Mays.
USC assistant Todd Lee emerges as top candidate for Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball head coach
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — University of Southern California assistant coach Todd Lee has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball head coach position, according to an ESPN article.

The program is continuing its search following the departure of former coach Rod Barnes and a scandal involving former assistant coach Kevin Mays.

The university has remained tight-lipped about specific names, only saying it is getting close to finalizing its next head coach.

CSUB officials have not confirmed any final decision but said they will announce their pick once it is official.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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