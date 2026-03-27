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USC's Todd Lee hired as new head coach of CSUB Men's Basketball

Former Roadrunner coach and USC's Men's Basketball Assistant Coach, Todd Lee, returns to CSUB to lead the Men's Basketball program.
Todd Lee hired as CSUB Men's Basketball Coach
CSUB
Todd Lee hired as CSUB Men's Basketball Coach
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The University of Southern California's Men's Basketball Assistant Coach, Todd Lee, has been hired to lead the California State University, Bakersfield's Men's Basketball program as Head Coach.

Lee is no stranger to CSUB as he helped lead the Roadrunners to a Division II national Championship in 1997 as an assistant coach.

Lee brings decades of collegiate coaching experience from numerous basketball programs, including Southwestern CC, University of San Diego, CSUB, UC Irvine, Kentucky Wesleyan, South Dakota, Arkansas and his latest coaching position at USC.

Lee also help lead the semi-pro Rapid City Thrillers from 1992 to 1994.

In a release, CSUB says “I am thrilled to announce that CSUB has selected the visionary leader and proven winner who will guide the Roadrunner men’s basketball team to a new era of excellence, integrity and pride,” President Vernon Harper said of Lee.

“This is a proud day for our Athletics Program, the university and our community of supporters. Please join me in welcoming back Coach Lee and reminding him of the hospitality that makes Kern County the heart of California.”

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