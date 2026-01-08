Valadao, several republicans vote to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The House passed a bill Thursday to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies for three years in a 230-196 vote, with 17 Republicans breaking ranks to join Democrats in supporting the measure.

Local Congressman David Valadao was among the Republicans who voted to support the extension of subsidies that help lower monthly health insurance premiums for millions of Americans.

The subsidies expired at the end of 2025, and many people are now seeing their premiums increase. Currently, 22 million people receive the enhanced tax credits.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the extension would cost about $80 billion over the next decade.

The bill now faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

