Vallarta Supermarket coming to southwest Bakersfield, bringing groceries closer to home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Families in southwest Bakersfield have driven miles for basic groceries for years, but that soon is going to change. A Vallarta Supermarket is coming to the corner of Panama Lane and Old River Road, and nearby residents and business owners say it cannot open soon enough.

The 55,000-square-foot store will be part of the Old River Ranch development and will mark the company's sixth location in Bakersfield. Construction is now moving forward, with an April 2027 opening targeted.

David Ortiz, a local resident and crew member at the Chipotle located in the same shopping center, said the new store will make a real difference for people who live nearby.

"Honestly, it's the most important thing ever because I hate having to drive 15 minutes to the closest grocery store just to grab milk or any essentials."

The corner of the shopping center has sat empty for years, a constant reminder of a development that never seemed to materialize. Now, with construction underway, every business in the center is counting on the foot traffic a full-service grocery store will bring.

Morey Miraimi, a Juice It Up franchisee in the shopping center, said the new store was part of the reason she chose the location.

"It's gonna generate a lot of traffic…which all the tenants in this shopping center are hoping for."

Ortiz said the impact on surrounding businesses will be significant and is looking forward to seeing the new traction it will bring.

"Huge impact. We'll have more customers throughout the area…all these other businesses around Vallarta are going to be benefiting as well."

With construction now moving forward, neighbors and nearby businesses say they are ready to see the long-vacant site become a new destination for the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

