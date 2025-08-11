Valley Fever Awareness Month: Kern Medical offers prevention tips and insights

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Doctor Rasha Kuran, an infectious disease specialist at Kern Medical, says awareness is key to prevention when it comes to Valley Fever.

“Valley Fever is an infection caused by a fungus that lives in the soil of Kern County. The way I like to describe it is… one of the most [common] types of pneumonia that people get in Kern County,” said Dr. Kuran.

The Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical has designated August ‘Valley Fever Awareness Month,’ dedicated to raising awareness ahead of the fall season.

Dr. Kuran said, “In Fall, people are exposed mostly and then symptoms would start usually three to four weeks after exposure. So around the holiday season is when we start seeing people coming in with the symptoms.”

Dr. Kuran notes that there are typically about 6,000 to 7,000 cases a year in California, with Kern County accounting for approximately 4,000 of those cases.

As of June 30, Kern County has reported 1,694 cases so far in 2025.

So what can you do to prevent getting Valley Fever?

Dr. Kuran said, “If it’s windy, dusty, or you’re being exposed to the dust, wearing a mask can help. Wetting the dirt if you’re working with soil and avoiding just being outdoors in those high risk seasons or when it’s that weather.”

What symptoms should you look out for?

Dr. Kuran says, “they are indistinguishable from the flu or pneumonia or bronchitis. So fever, chest pain, headache, cough, sometimes rash, fatigue, those are the most common symptoms.”

If symptoms last more than ten days, Dr. Kuran recommends talking to your doctor about Valley Fever, and getting tested.

The Valley Fever Institute will be hosting a symposium for primary care providers at 6 p.m. on August 28 at the Iron Lily.

