Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Valley Fever Awareness Month: Kern Medical offers prevention tips and insights

The Valley Fever Institute raises awareness for Valley Fever throughout the month of August.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Valley Fever Awareness Month: Kern Medical offers prevention tips and insights
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Doctor Rasha Kuran, an infectious disease specialist at Kern Medical, says awareness is key to prevention when it comes to Valley Fever.

“Valley Fever is an infection caused by a fungus that lives in the soil of Kern County. The way I like to describe it is… one of the most [common] types of pneumonia that people get in Kern County,” said Dr. Kuran.

The Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical has designated August ‘Valley Fever Awareness Month,’ dedicated to raising awareness ahead of the fall season.

Dr. Kuran said, “In Fall, people are exposed mostly and then symptoms would start usually three to four weeks after exposure. So around the holiday season is when we start seeing people coming in with the symptoms.”

Dr. Kuran notes that there are typically about 6,000 to 7,000 cases a year in California, with Kern County accounting for approximately 4,000 of those cases.

As of June 30, Kern County has reported 1,694 cases so far in 2025.

So what can you do to prevent getting Valley Fever?

Dr. Kuran said, “If it’s windy, dusty, or you’re being exposed to the dust, wearing a mask can help. Wetting the dirt if you’re working with soil and avoiding just being outdoors in those high risk seasons or when it’s that weather.”

What symptoms should you look out for?

Dr. Kuran says, “they are indistinguishable from the flu or pneumonia or bronchitis. So fever, chest pain, headache, cough, sometimes rash, fatigue, those are the most common symptoms.”

If symptoms last more than ten days, Dr. Kuran recommends talking to your doctor about Valley Fever, and getting tested.

The Valley Fever Institute will be hosting a symposium for primary care providers at 6 p.m. on August 28 at the Iron Lily.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

08/11/2025

Sunny

104° / 75°

0%

Tuesday

08/12/2025

Sunny

103° / 74°

0%

Wednesday

08/13/2025

Sunny

102° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/14/2025

Sunny

99° / 71°

0%

Friday

08/15/2025

Sunny

99° / 71°

0%

Saturday

08/16/2025

Sunny

97° / 70°

0%

Sunday

08/17/2025

Sunny

95° / 69°

0%

Monday

08/18/2025

Sunny

95° / 69°

0%