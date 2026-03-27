Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Vandal throws concrete twice at the front of Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen

Video released by the Bakersfield Police Department shows a man throwing a large object at the restaurant
LUIGISVANDALPIC.jpg
Bakersfield Police Department
Man just about to release an object from his hand at Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen in Old Town Kern.
LUIGISVANDALPIC.jpg
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a video of a man vandalizing the front of Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen in December of last year.

In the video, you can see what BPD says is a chunk of concrete, not once but twice, at the restaurant's windows on East 19th Street in Old Town Kern.

Police describe the man as a White or Hispanic male wearing a blue hoodie sweatshit and pants with a black backpack.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective R. Fujihara at 661-326-3544.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

03/27/2026

Clear

-° / 59°

4%

Saturday

03/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

90° / 60°

1%

Sunday

03/29/2026

Mostly Clear

90° / 60°

0%

Monday

03/30/2026

Cloudy

85° / 61°

0%

Tuesday

03/31/2026

Showers Late

76° / 57°

30%

Wednesday

04/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 55°

6%

Thursday

04/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 49°

8%

Friday

04/03/2026

Clear

75° / 49°

1%