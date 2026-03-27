Vandal throws concrete twice at the front of Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a video of a man vandalizing the front of Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen in December of last year.

In the video, you can see what BPD says is a chunk of concrete, not once but twice, at the restaurant's windows on East 19th Street in Old Town Kern.

Police describe the man as a White or Hispanic male wearing a blue hoodie sweatshit and pants with a black backpack.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective R. Fujihara at 661-326-3544.

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