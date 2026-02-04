Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vandals damage veterans memorial at Bakersfield's Historic Union Cemetery

Cemetery officials restrict access while working with Veterans Administration on restoration
Veterans Memorial Vandalized at Historic Bakersfield Cemetery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Vandals damaged a veterans memorial at the Historic Union Cemetery over the weekend, prompting officials to temporarily restrict access to the area while restoration work is completed.

Several metal flag poles were bent and destroyed in the cemetery's veteran section. The cemetery is home to more than 7,000 veterans dating back to the Civil War.

"It makes me angry. I feel responsible for the well-being of Kern County's veterans, but also to honor our veterans that have gone. So it absolutely kind of makes my blood boil and I wish we had a little more respect for these hallowed grounds," Jose Lopez said.

Lopez is the Kern County Veteran Service Officer.

Cemetery officials say vandalism has become an increasing problem at the site. They're now asking for community donations to help repair the memorial and are working with the Veterans Administration to restore the damaged flags and poles.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

