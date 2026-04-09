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Vegetation fire breaks out off Hale Street in southeast Bakersfield

The Bakersfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire and reminding residents to clear brush and debris around their homes ahead of summer.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Vegetation Fire in southeast Bakersfield
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A vegetation fire broke out off Hale Street in southeast Bakersfield at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Bakersfield Fire Department is currently unsure how the fire started.

No word on injuries or damaged property.

With summer approaching, fire officials are reminding the community to remove brush and debris from around their homes and to remain aware of weather conditions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Day

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HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

04/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 59°

3%

Thursday

04/09/2026

Partly Cloudy

85° / 57°

4%

Friday

04/10/2026

Partly Cloudy

79° / 56°

24%

Saturday

04/11/2026

Rain

76° / 52°

70%

Sunday

04/12/2026

Showers

64° / 48°

54%

Monday

04/13/2026

Clear

66° / 46°

5%

Tuesday

04/14/2026

Mostly Clear

73° / 49°

3%

Wednesday

04/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 54°

3%