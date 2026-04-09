Vegetation fire breaks out off Hale Street in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A vegetation fire broke out off Hale Street in southeast Bakersfield at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The Bakersfield Fire Department is currently unsure how the fire started.

No word on injuries or damaged property.

With summer approaching, fire officials are reminding the community to remove brush and debris from around their homes and to remain aware of weather conditions.

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