Vegetation fire burns over 2,000 acres near Edison Highway and Comanche Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A vegetation fire is burning northeast of Edison Highway and Comanche Drive, according to Kern County Fire.

The flames have already burned over 2,000 acres. Wind is pushing the fire rapidly to the north and east.

Several structures are in the direct path of the flames. Firefighters have requested 10 air tankers to help stop the spread.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for the area.

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