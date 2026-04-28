Verizon pitch contest offers $20,000 to Bakersfield small businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield small business owners have a chance to compete on a national stage for cash and prizes tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Verizon announced the Small Business Super Pitch, a contest inviting entrepreneurs to present their businesses for a chance to win a $20,000 grand prize and tickets to the World Cup final.

Twenty finalists will be selected to compete in live pitch events this June in Kansas City, Houston, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Travel expenses will be covered for the finalists.

Regional winners will advance to the final round on July 17 near the site of the World Cup final in New York and New Jersey.

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