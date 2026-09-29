Veteran CHP officer killed in Highway 99 crash near Tipton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Press release provided by California Highway Patrol:

TIPTON, Calif. – A California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer was killed in the line of duty Monday evening after a crash on State Route 99 in Tulare County.

On Sept. 28, at about 5:11 p.m., CHP Officer Brian Liles, 44, was riding a department-issued motorcycle northbound on State Route 99 just south of Avenue 152 in Tipton when it collided with a truck-tractor. The collision ejected the officer from the motorcycle, and he was subsequently struck by a passing vehicle. Despite lifesaving efforts, Officer Liles succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The CHP’s Central Division Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is leading the ongoing investigation.

Officer Liles is a CHP veteran of more than 16 years. He was assigned to the CHP’s San Jose Area office in 2010 after graduating from the CHP Academy. He also served the communities of Hayward and Fresno before transferring to the Visalia Area office in 2019. In December 2025, Officer Liles became one of the first motorcycle officers assigned to the Visalia Area after completing the Department’s rigorous motorcycle training at the Academy. Officer Liles is survived by his wife, two children, parents, and siblings.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

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