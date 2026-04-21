Victims' Rights March to cause downtown Bakersfield road closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community members will have the chance to honor victims of violent crime and support survivors this week in downtown Bakersfield.

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is holding its 2026 Victims’ Rights March on Thursday at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Victims’ Plaza outside the District Attorney’s Office on Truxtun Avenue.

The march is part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which recognizes victims, survivors, and the organizations that help them seek justice.

Due to the event, road closures are expected in the downtown area. Traffic will be impacted between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Truxtun Avenue will be closed in both directions between Chester Avenue and N Street.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during this time. The road is expected to reopen at 8 p.m.

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