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Victor Farias pleads not guilty to murder in northeast Bakersfield

Victor Farias is charged with first-degree murder and inflicting injury on a spouse following the death of 30-year-old Yolanda Rojo. He is currently being held without bail.
Victor Farias pleaded not guilty to the alleged murder of Yolanda Rojo in a domestic violence-related assault in northeast Bakersfield.
Victor Farias pleads not guilty to murder in Bakersfield
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Victor Farias pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon to the alleged murder of 30-year-old Yolanda Rojo in a domestic violence-related assault in northeast Bakersfield.

Farias is charged with first-degree murder and inflicting injury on a spouse.

Jail records show Farias also had active warrants for previous domestic violence and child abuse charges.

He is currently being held without bail. His next court appearance is set for April 6 at 9 a.m.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE OF THE ACCUSED MURDER BELOW:

Neighbors react to woman stabbed to death at her East Bakersfield Apartment

This story was reported onair by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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