Voters in Kern County share their experience at the polls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Midterm Election Day in Kern County brought dozens of people to different polls around town, but the message was the same with everyone 23ABC spoke with — people say they want their voice to count.

At the polls in Southeast Bakersfield, Francene Lucero said that she likes to vote in person because it makes things simpler for her.

“It's never crowded, so yeah, and then like I say, sometimes I'll misplace my ballot, you know, to send it in, so it's easy for me to come right here to do it,” Lucero said.

For others, like Brianna Aranda, voting is important, especially in honor of those who can't.

She said this is one of her first times voting, and she's encouraged to see people at the polls.

"For me, I do think it's important to vote for those who don't, who can't, and who don't have that opportunity to, and to be able to be that voice for them,” Aranda said.

This election, citizens will be electing California's new governor and voting on several props as well as local and state representatives.

Some Kern County residents think the community is very divided this time around.

“Hopefully we get some kind of togetherness. It's all we can hope for,” Lucero said.

Voters can cast their ballot in person until 8 p.m. today, or mail it in up to seven days after, as long as it is postmarked by Nov. 3.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

