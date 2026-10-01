Wag Wednesday: Abandoned German Shepherd Jack is looking for his forever home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 5-year-old German Shepherd named Jack is looking for his forever home through OceanRay Rescue and Cowen's Pet Resort.

Tara Nelson with OceanRay Rescue said Jack has the classic German Shepherd look and temperament.

"Gorgeous, and just like that natural German shepherd colors and he's true to the breed. He's older, he's 5 years old."

Jack has been staying at Cowen's Pet Resort, where staff have been caring for him since he was abandoned.

"The stress comes from that anxiety and stress comes from, he was dumped and thankfully the folks at Cowen's pet resort were able to bring him in and have been caring for him and so we've kind of partnered up with them to try to find him a home," Nelson said.

Nelson described Jack as mellow and dog-friendly, though not particularly playful around other dogs.

"He is tolerant and has been with other dogs and he is great on the leash. He's a little nervous in the car too, but all he needed was a little boost. He didn't get car sick, but he just needed a little boost to get out," Nelson said.

Nelson said Jack would do well in a home with a family and likely with children, given his calm nature. He does best with some outdoor space.

"Yes, especially with his size, but he does really enjoy it also. He really enjoys being outside. There are no health concerns with him. He is only 5. German shepherds are known to live, you know, until like 12, 13, you know, they can," Nelson said.

Anyone interested in adopting Jack can email OceanRay Rescue at oceanrayrescue@gmail.com to request an application and schedule a meet and greet.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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