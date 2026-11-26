BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Archie watched nearly all of his fellow dogs find homes during a recent mega adoption event. Now, this 7-month-old pup is hoping the holidays will bring a family his way, too.

Tara Nelson with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center introduced Archie during this week's holiday edition of Wag Wednesday.

Archie was one of just two dogs the shelter brought to the mega adoption event who were not adopted. Nelson said the other dog has since left with a rescue, leaving Archie as the last one still waiting for a home.

So maybe he was simply waiting for his television debut.

Archie is believed to be a Rottweiler-Shepherd mix. At just 7 months old, Nelson said he still has plenty to learn, which could make him a great fit for a family interested in training a young dog and helping him develop good habits.

During his studio visit, Archie showed off a calm side. He didn't bark and Nelson said he doesn't typically bark much in his kennel either. She also said he did well during the car ride to the station and doesn't pull much on the leash.

But don't let the good manners fool you. He's still a puppy.

Nelson described Archie as friendly, social and playful. He also has a kennel mate at the shelter and does well with other dogs.

His adoption fee is currently waived because he has spent more than 30 days at the shelter.

Anyone interested in Archie can stop by the Bakersfield Animal Care Center without making an appointment for a meet-and-greet. Families who already have a dog can also bring their pet along to see whether Archie might be a good match.

The shelter is closed on Thanksgiving but returns to its regular operating hours afterward.

After watching nearly every other dog from the adoption event find somewhere to go, Archie is still waiting for his turn.

And who knows? By the time the holidays arrive, maybe Archie won't just be sitting beside the tree. He'll have a home and a family to call his own.

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