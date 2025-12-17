Wag Wednesday: Bolt from Bakersfield Animal Care Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured pet of the week is Bolt, a white Alaskan Husky available for adoption at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. He's looking for his forever home this holiday season.

Matthew Buck, the director of the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, said Bolt is a sweet dog who is friendly with most dogs, though shelter staff noted he gets standoffish with dominant male dogs. During his Wag Wednesday visit to 23ABC, Bolt was friendly with staff and loved getting treats!

Bolt arrived at the shelter in late September. He's been at the shelter for around three months, meaning he is at high risk for euthanasia.

If you want to make Bolt's Christmas wish come true and be his forever home, you can meet him at 201 S. Mt Vernon Ave in Bakersfield. To learn more about the adoption process, visit the shelter's website here.

