Wag Wednesday: Food safety with pets at Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In this week's Wag Wednesday, Nick Cullen joins us in Studio B to share safety tips with pets around Thanksgiving food. He brought two adoptable (and adorable) puppies with him, Comet and Cupid, who are available for adoption at Kern County Animal Services.

When sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner, Cullen says to make sure to watch your pets and what they may try to eat. He says turkey is a hazard for possible bone fragments, onions and garlic are a no-go for dogs, as are chocolate desserts. The shelter recommends plain chicken, plain carrots, pumpkin puree, and whipped cream for fun Thanksgiving treats for dogs. The Nutri-Vet website has a list of generally safe foods for dogs that you can find here.

If you're looking to foster a dog, the shelter has an opportunity this holiday season. Cullen says Kern County Animal Services is hosting a drive-through foster pickup event on Wednesday, Nov 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the shelter on Fruitvale Avenue. You can drive up, fill out a foster application, let them know what kind of dog you're interested in, and they'll send you home with a dog from the shelter to care for on Thursday and Friday.

Cullen says it's a great way for the dogs at the shelter to spend time with people during the holidays. Pick up is Wednesday between 4 and 7 p.m., and dogs can be returned back to the shelter on Saturday, Nov 29. The shelter is closed for the holiday on Nov 27 and 28.

