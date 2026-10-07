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Wag Wednesday: 'Lee' is looking for his forever family at K.C. Animal Services

Meghan Clark with Kern County Animal Services tells 23ABC that 200 animals a week on average, wind up at the shelter
Lee is waiting for you at Kern County Animal Services right now, give them a call or go to their website to schedule a visit soon.
Wag Wednesday: Lee
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Meghan Clark, a senior animal care worker for Kern County Animal Services, dropped by the 23ABC Studios with 'Lee' to chat about the latest visitor on Wag Wednesday.
The 8-month-old terrier mix showed up as a stray and has been at the facility for a few months.
You can meet Lee from 10am to 4pm most days at KCAS located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave.
The Mega Adoption event is right around the corner, scheduled for Saturday, November 14th at the Park at Riverwalk.
Head to kerncountyanimalservices.org for more information.

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