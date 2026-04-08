Wag Wednesday: Meet Adnonis from Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our featured pet of the week on Wag Wednesday is Adonis! He is available for adoption from Lucky's Crew Animal Rescue. He is approximately 7 years old, but he still has some puppy energy! He is a gentle giant.

Adonis was found as a stray living in the fields near Shafter around three years ago. Since then, he's lived at Lucky's Crew sanctuary waiting for his forever home.

Don't let his size fool you! He is a big bundle of love. He has it in his head that he's a lap dog, and he loves getting belly rubs.

Adonis would do well as the only dog in a home. He can be selective with certain dogs who match his energy, but overall is independent.

If you are looking for a dog to take on adventures or snuggle up with on the couch, Adonis is the one for you.



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